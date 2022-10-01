Amarinder warns AAP govt in Punjab to wake up against inimical forces

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday warned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab to wake up against the activities of the forces which are inimical to the state and the nation.

Addressing a press conference after inducting former office-bearers of the Punjab Lok Congress, which has merged with the BJP, Capt Amarinder said law and order was the state subject and it was the duty and responsibility of the state government to confront such forces and their activities.

Asked as to who did he think was behind all such activities, he said, it was Pakistan, which had never stopped from indulging in mischief and seeking an opportunity to foment trouble in Punjab.

He pointed out that he had been long maintaining that Pakistan was consistently using drones to send weapons and drugs into Punjab. While earlier the range of drones was about 7 km and now these could go up to 42 km even.

Capt Amarinder said if the state government did not take strict and firm action the situation could deteriorate further which Punjab cannot afford anymore after seeing a dark decade.

To a question about the precarious financial situation in the state and huge debt accumulated and whether the Centre can bail the state out, the former Chief Minister said it was not possible.

“The Centre does not have that much money to waive off debt as everything is planned and budgeteda, he pointed out, while saying that the state will need to generate and mobilise its own resources.

However, he expressed grave skepticism over any such possibility as the government was being remote controlled by Raghav Chadha and Arvind Kejriwal.

He said this was unprecedented and unconstitutional that someone like Chadha would convene meetings of senior officers and then refer matters to Kejriwal instead of Bhagwant Mann.

While inducting various office-bearers of the PLC into the BJP, Capt Amarinder said, he was profoundly grateful to them for standing by him during difficult times.

He said, with their induction, the BJP will get further strengthened. He announced that similar functions will be held separately in Malwa, Doaba and Majha regions to induct grassroots level workers into the BJP.