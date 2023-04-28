Amazon Business empowers MSMEs in Hyderabad with continuous support

Hyderabad: Amazon Business in Hyderabad has become the go-to destination for business customers with its 6.5 lakh sellers and more than 16 crore GST-enabled products. Since its launch in 2017, Amazon Business has witnessed a year-on-year growth of 12% in customer registrations in cities like Hyderabad according to a recent press release.

The platform has simplified the buying process for MSMEs by enabling them to purchase products from sellers with ease. The press release also stated that Amazon Business has recorded a surge of 72% in customer accounts, 27% in spending buy accounts and 38% in orders.

To cater to the growing needs of its customers, Amazon has adopted innovative ways of doing business. Suchit Subhas, Director Amazon Business, stated that the platform will continue to help customers and seller partners save on their business purchases and increase profits this year.

The launch of Amazon Air at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was also formally announced by Telangana IT Minister, Mr. KT Rama Rao. This move is expected to strengthen Amazon’s distribution network and provide faster deliveries to customers. It is worth noting that Amazon has become the first e-commerce company in India to partner with a third-party carrier to provide an air network for deliveries.

Amazon Business, since its inception, has been committed to driving digitization for its customers and simplifying the procurement process for them. Over the years, it has continuously innovated and added new features to meet the evolving needs of its customers. One such feature is the ‘Bill to Ship to’ option, which allows customers to claim GST credit on their billing address for pan-India shipments. This feature was added in response to the changing needs of businesses, which often have multiple offices or locations across India. By enabling customers to have their invoices billed to one location but shipped to another, Amazon Business has made it easier for businesses to manage their procurement while still taking advantage of GST credits. This feature has been well-received by customers, and is just one example of how Amazon Business is constantly working to provide value and convenience to its users.