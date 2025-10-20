Amazon cloud computing outage disrupts Snapchat, many other online services

San Francisco: Amazon said its cloud computing service was recovering from a major outage that disrupted online activity around the world.

Amazon Web Services provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press.

On DownDetector, a website that tracks online outages, users reported issues with Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, online broker Robinhood, the McDonald’s app and many other services. Coinbase and Signal both said on X that they were experiencing issues related to the AWS outage.

Following is the list of websites and apps impacted by AWS outage.

Amazon.com

Prime Video

Alexa

Robinhood

Snapchat

Perplexity AI

Venmo

Canvas by Instructure

Crunchyroll

Roblox

Whatnot

Rainbow Six Siege

Coinbase

Canva

Duolingo

Goodreads

Ring

The New York Times

Life360

Fortnite

Apple TV

Verizon

Chime

McDonald’s App

CollegeBoard

Wordle

PUBG Battlegrounds

OpenAI

Vimeo

Twitch

Shopify

Google Maps

Claude (Anthropic)

Cursor

Dialpad

Microsoft Azure

reCAPTCHA

YouTube

Gmail

Khan Academy

NPM

Dragon Ball

AT&T

DoorDash

Spotify

Google Cloud

Discord

Google

Google Meet

Character.AI

Rocket League

Cloudflare

Google Nest

Pokémon Trading Card Game

FuboTV

HighLevel

Box

Etsy

Google Drive

Mailchimp

The first signs of trouble emerged at around 3:11 a.m. Eastern Time, when Amazon Web Services reported on its Health Dashboard that it is “investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region.”

Later, the company reported that there were “significant error rates” and that engineers were “actively working” on the problem.

Around 6 a.m. Eastern Time, the company said that it was seeing recovery across most of the affected services. “We can confirm global services and features that rely on US-EAST-1 have also recovered,” it said, adding that it is working on a “full resolution.”

AWS customers include some of the world’s biggest businesses and organizations.

“So much of the world now relies on these three or four big (cloud) compute companies who provide the underlying infrastructure that when there’s an issue like this, it can be really impactful across a broad range, a broad spectrum” of online services, said Patrick Burgess, a cybersecurity expert at UK-based BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.

With inputs from AP