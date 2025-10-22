Amazon delivers iQOO instead of iPhone; Kurnool consumer forum orders refund

Amazon is one of the sought-after e-commerce platforms, especially during its annual festive season sale, attracting customers with exciting offers and deals, particularly on mobiles like iPhones.

K Veeresh, a resident of C Belagal village in Kurnool district, had ordered an Apple iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB, Yellow) through Amazon on September 29, 2024, paying Rs 79,900.

When the package came, Veeresh’s excitement soon turned to shock and anger when he received an iQOO Neo 9 Pro handset instead.

Despite multiple complaints, neither Amazon nor the sellers resolved the issue or refunded the amount.

Frustrated, Veeresh approached the Kurnool District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which issued non-bailable warrants against Amazon and two associated sellers: Clicktech Retail Pvt. Ltd. and Trilokeshwar Estates Pvt Ltd.

In its October 13 order, the consumer forum directed Amazon and the sellers to refund Rs 61,990, and additionally slapped Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental torture and Rs 7,500 for litigation costs, with 9 percent annual interest on the refund from the date of payment.

Upon non-compliance, Veeresh filed an execution application, leading to the issuance of NBWs against the parties involved. The matter has been adjourned to November 21 for further proceedings.

The case highlights the importance of consumer rights and the legal avenues available when online transactions go awry.