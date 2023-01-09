Amazon, Disney partner to launch new voice assistance

Las Vegas: Amazon and Disney have teamed up to launch a new voice assistant called ‘Hey Disney!’, which was shown with a live demonstration at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The “first-of-its-kind” voice assistant will provide customers access to a “wide range of Disney magic through Echo devices at home and as a complimentary service at select Disney Resorts hotels”, Amazon said in a blogpost.

Disney created this experience using the Alexa Custom Assistant, a voice artificial intelligence (AI) foundation upon which the company could easily build its own custom voice assistant that coexists with Alexa.

“This new voice assistant, termed the ‘Disney Magical Companion’, is the voice of Hey Disney,” Amazon said.

This new service will be available for purchase in the US in the coming months.

Customers will be able to access the service through Echo smart speakers at home and in Disney Resort hotel rooms.

Moreover, it will feature support for Disney’s MagicBand+, which is a smart and interactive wearable device that “visitors use at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort to interact with shows, enter the park”, and much more.

“As a first-of-its-kind voice assistant, Hey Disney! continues Disney’s long tradition of using technology to provide the coolest, most convenient experiences to make your visit better,” said Dan Soto, vice president of technology and digital, Disney.