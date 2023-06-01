Amazon launches Echo Pop smart speaker in India

New Delhi: Amazon on Thursday launched its new ‘Echo Pop’ smart speaker in the country at a price of Rs 4,999.

The new smart speaker is available in four colour options — Green, Purple, Black, and White — and comes with Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor which provides faster responses for requests to Alexa, the company said in a statement.

It delivers clear vocals, balanced bass, and loud sound, and also allows users to control compatible devices such as smart lights and other electrical appliances.

“Echo Pop is a combination of powerful audio, full capabilities of Alexa, and a stylish design. With this latest smart speaker, we have amped up innovation in design to offer more options to customers,” said Parag Gupta, Director, and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India.

Moreover, the speaker can help kids to develop skills like curiosity and communication by interacting with Alexa.

It also comes with a microphone on and off button and provides users the ability to view and delete voice recordings.

“Echo Pop has Low Power Mode to intelligently conserve energy during periods of inactivity, helping to save energy over the device’s lifetime,” the company said.