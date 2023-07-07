Amazon plans to unveil new devices in September

Amazon's Devices & Services team is responsible for all of the various devices it manufactures, such as Kindle, Ring, Fire streaming devices, tablets, and more.

Amazon to focus on using AI to speed up delivery services

San Francisco: Amazon Devices & Services is planning to unveil its new products on September 20 at its second headquarters, also known as HQ2, in the US.

“The Devices & Services team has already had a very busy year, and now that Amazon’s HQ2 is officially open, it only feels right to gather there in a few months to share a bit more of what we’ve been working on. Mark your calendar for 9/20 for some news from us,” David Limp, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Amazon, posted on LinkedIn on Thursday.

Amazon's Devices & Services team is responsible for all of the various devices it manufactures, such as Kindle, Ring, Fire streaming devices, tablets, and more.

Meanwhile, Amazon has introduced a new free self-serve product customisation feature “Customise Your Product” in India, which is available across a wide selection of more than 10,000 products from 76 different categories.

The feature offers an “intuitive” customisation experience which provides visual design tools to customers to personalise products, along with a product preview option to view the final customised product in real-time.

It also allows customers to personalise a wide range of products, including window blinds, blankets, home decor, wall art, furniture, engraved pen, and many more as per their creative requirements.

