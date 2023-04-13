Ambani bahu Shloka owns world’s most expensive necklace worth Rs…

Mumbai: Only few families can compete with the Ambanis when it comes to opulence and extravagance. Their wealth is legendary, and they spare no expense in indulging their extravagant tastes. And if you thought the Ambanis had outdone themselves in the past, wait until you hear about their gift to Shloka Mehta, their daughter-in-law!

According to reports, Nita Ambani gave Shloka Mehta a necklace worth more than Rs 450 crore as a wedding gift. Yes, you read that correctly—450 crore! The necklace is said to be the most expensive in the world and to contain the largest internally flawless diamond in the world. Can you imagine wearing something so valuable around your neck? It’s the stuff of fantasy!

The necklace, called L’Incomparable by Lebanese jeweller Mouawad, is a true masterpiece of design and craftsmanship. In addition to the internally flawless diamond, the necklace features 91other diamonds, totaling approximately 200 carats of sparkling stones, as per information on internet. If that isn’t enough to impress you, the necklace’s cut and design are so unique that they cannot be copied or remade.

The Ambani family has clearly spared no expense when it comes to lavishly showering their loved ones with extravagant gifts. This gift, however, takes things to a whole new level. Shloka Mehta now owns one of the world’s most valuable pieces of jewellery, which shows the Ambani family’s taste for the finer things in life.

Recently, Anant Ambani’s Grandmaster Chime by Patek Philippe watch at NMACC which is worth Rs 18cr too grabbed eyeballs.