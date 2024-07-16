Ambani family hosts reception for media, Reliance employees

Mumbai: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married in a lavish ceremony on July 12. It was followed by the ‘Shubh Aashirvaad’ ceremony on July 13 and a grand reception on July 14.

Today, the Ambani family hosted a special reception for the media and Reliance employees. On the occasion, Chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, warmly welcomed the guests and said, “A warm welcome to our dearest Anant and Radhika’s wedding celebrations.”

Anant Ambani also thanked everyone and asked the attendees to give their blessings to him and Radhika for a happy married life. “Aap aaj khana khaakar jana.. Aur mujhe aur Radhika ko bahut saara aashirvaad deke jana..aur bas yehi aashirvaad deke jaan ki aapka parivaar bhi aage badhe aur hum bhi aage badhe..,” said Anant as he welcomed the guest with his beautiful words.

Music maestro AR Rahman also touched the hearts of guests with his performance at the reception.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

On July 13, a blessing ceremony was conducted for the newlyweds, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the event. Many renowed religious leaders also attended the event, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who were warmly welcomed with standing ovations.

The Ambanis also organised a wedding reception on July 14. Stars like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover marked their presence at the post-wedding function.