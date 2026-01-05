In Hyderabad, food is more than just sustenance. It is an emotion woven into the city’s culture and everyday life. From age-old Irani cafes to modern fine-dining spaces, the city’s deep love for food has also drawn celebrities to invest in cafes and restaurant ventures. Today, Hyderabad is home to several eateries owned by actors and cricketers, and the list continues to grow with the arrival of a new restaurant backed by one of India’s most celebrated star chefs, whose cuisine is loved by Bollywood celebrities, top cricketers, and even the Ambani family.

Amid this vibrant food scene, Siasat.com explores Tuya, a restaurant that stands out for its quiet confidence and deep respect for South Indian culinary traditions. Tucked away in the serene lanes of Jubilee Hills, Tuya offers a warm, earthy ambience where flavours take centre stage. Here, every dish feels thoughtfully crafted, celebrating authenticity and comfort rather than rushed trends, making each meal a memorable experience.

The name Tuya means ‘pure philosophy’ reflected in the food, ingredients, and ambience.

The Celebrity Chef Behind Tuya

Tuya is led by Chef Suresh DC, a nationally acclaimed chef known for his mastery of regional South Indian cuisine. Shaped by extensive travel across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, his cooking draws from home kitchens, temple traditions, and street flavours. He has cooked for film stars, industrialists, international guests, and cultural dignitaries through his previous restaurant in Goa, exclusive pop-ups and private dining experiences.

He was ranked 16th among India’s best chefs by the Culinary Culture Awards and named Chef of the Year at the Times Food & Nightlife Awards, recognising his refined yet authentic approach to Indian food.

What Makes the Food Special

Tuya does not attempt to reinvent South Indian food. Instead, it elevates familiar regional dishes using quality ingredients, balanced spice, and thoughtful technique. The menu brings together flavours from across the southern states, offering comfort food with clarity and character.

What to Try at Tuya

Muntha Masala : A bold Andhra street-style favourite, full of spice and depth.

Avocado Sarvapindi : A modern take on the traditional Telangana rice pancake.

Mutton Ghee Roast with Benne Dosa : Rich, aromatic, and deeply satisfying.

Green Chilli Chicken : Simple, fiery, and packed with clean flavours.

Nilgiri Chicken and Bengaluru-style Kebabs -Herb-forward dishes that instantly transport you south.

Rajahmundry Frozen Milkshake : A nostalgic dessert with a comforting finish.

Ragi molten cake

Each dish feels familiar yet exciting, staying true to its roots.

Location & Ambience

Tuya is located on Road No. 44, Jubilee Hills, making it easily accessible while still feeling tucked away from the city’s bustle. The interiors are understated and warm, allowing the food to remain the focus.

Price for Two

A meal for two at Tuya costs approximately Rs.1,800 (without alcohol), making it excellent value for a chef-driven dining experience.

Why Tuya Stands Out

In a city known for bold flavours, Tuya offers something quietly special, food cooked with care, memory, and respect for tradition. It is ideal for diners who enjoy slowing down and savouring every bite.