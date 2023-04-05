Ambani’s serve their guests ‘Halwa’ with Rs 500 notes!

Mumbai: From Hollywood celebrities to SRK’s performance, the grand launch of a cultural event hosted by Nita Ambani has become the talk of the town. Wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani launched Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai and several prominent personalities were invited to grace this 2-day event.

You might be thinking about what would have been served to a huge chunk of prominent personalities who were guests at Ambani’s launch party. Yes, a few pictures are going viral and from them, it is clear that food was served in a silver thali. According to the sources, roti, dal, palak, curry, dessert, papad, halwa and laddoo, and other lip-smacking dishes were served to the guests. But what grabbed eyeballs was ‘Halwa’ which was served to the guests.

It is reported that halwa was served in a way the famous North-Indian food item ‘Daulat Ki Chaat’ is served. Yes, inspired by the ‘Daulat Ki Chaat’ industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s wife has served her guests ‘halwa’ with Rs 500 notes. But whether notes are real or fake is the question. The Amabani family is so wealthy that they can use real notes but it is reported that the notes used to serve the chat were fake.

Check the viral picture of halwa below.