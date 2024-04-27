Ambanis to host one more pre-wedding bash: Date and venue

Mumbai: The Ambanis spare no expense when it comes to celebrating special occasions within their family. Their youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to wed Radhika Merchant, and the pre-wedding festivities have been nothing short of extravagant.

The couple recently marked their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to 3, creating a spectacle that captured attention. However, the grandeur doesn’t end there.

Anant, Radhika’s Second Grand Pre-Wedding Celebration

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani (Twitter)

Reports indicate that Mukesh and Nita Ambani are now gearing up for a second pre-wedding celebration for Anant and Radhika, scheduled between May 28 and 30. This time, the festivities will unfold aboard a luxurious cruise ship off the coast of South France.

Star-Studded Guest List

The guest list for the second pre-wedding celebration is expected to be star-studded, with Bollywood icons such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan likely to attend. Other notable guests could include Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are close friends with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

The South of France is renowned for its stunning coastlines, azure blue seas, and charming cities. It is being reported that just entry into such lavish cruise ships in this region can cost anywhere from Rs 40,000 to Rs 84,000, reflecting the high standards of luxury that the Ambani family maintains.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s Wedding Plans

While rumors suggested that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding might take place in London, these claims have been said to be false. The couple will tie the knot in Mumbai in the presence of their friends and family, with the Ambani family’s signature flair for grandeur and style.

The wedding venue in Mumbai as per the Times Now report is Jio World Centre.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani are leaving no stone unturned to make Anant Ambani’s special day truly memorable. The wedding itself is scheduled for July 12, promising yet another grand celebration for the Ambani family.