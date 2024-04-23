Check Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s wedding guest list'

Mumbai: The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant garnered global attention as prominent figures gathered in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to join in the festivities with the Ambani family. The upcoming wedding of the cherished couple is now highly anticipated by all.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: A Grand Affair

After much speculation, sources have finally revealed that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot this year in July. While rumors were circulating on the internet that the wedding would take place on 12th July 2024, the exact date is yet to be confirmed by official sources.

Venue

The pre-wedding festivities dazzled in Jamnagar, but the wedding itself promises to be an international affair. Reports suggest that one of the wedding functions will be held at the Ambani’s Stoke Park estate in London, United Kingdom. Additionally, the Sangeet function is slated to take place in Abu Dhabi.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding guest list

Here are some of the international top people expected to attend, as per various reports:

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, the Kapoors, Bachchans, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Vicky-Katrina, and many more are also expected to grace the occasion. The invitations have been rolled out with a nine-page dress code, giving guests ample time to plan their schedules.

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Fink, Stephen Schwarzman, Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Ted Pick, Brian Thomas Moynihan, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and many more International elites to join the wedding event.