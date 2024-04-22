Not India, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant are tying knot in…

Mumbai: The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant captured worldwide attention as esteemed personalities came together under one roof in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to celebrate with the Ambani family. Now, all eyes are eagerly awaiting the grand wedding of the beloved couple.

Latest reports suggest a twist in the wedding tale, as Anant and Radhika are rumored to tie the knot not in India, but in the picturesque setting of London’s Stoke Park estate. While some functions may be held in Mumbai, the wedding ceremony itself is likely to take place in London.

A report in India Today suggests that the preparations are in full swing, with Nita Ambani overseeing every detail meticulously. Invitations have already been dispatched to Bollywood celebrities for the London celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, allowing ample time for guests to adjust their schedules accordingly.

Similar to the Jamnagar pre-wedding extravaganza, guests can expect elaborate arrangements and a meticulous dress code for the London event.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the spectacle of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Social media platforms are poised to transform into virtual wedding venues and Instagram is set to be inundated with snapshots of the extravagant ceremonies, offering a glimpse into the world of high-profile celebrations.