Ambati Rayudu’s comment on Chiranjeevi & Sukumar faces backlash

Hyderabad: The India vs Pakistan cricket match during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was highly anticipated. Fans across the world were excited, and the match lived up to the hype. India won the game, with Virat Kohli scoring his 51st ODI century, making fans even happier.

The Cricket Craze and Celebrity Support

Big matches like these attract not only cricket fans but also celebrities. Stars like Megastar Chiranjeevi, director Sukumar, and AP Minister Nara Lokesh attended the game to support Team India. Their presence caught the attention of many, and cameras frequently showed them enjoying the match.

@SukumarWritings "Heartiest congratulations on all your incredible achievements, Sukumar garu! Your brilliance and dedication inspire us all, and we truly look up to you with immense admiration." pic.twitter.com/NUzBypFCws — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) February 23, 2025

Delighted to be with two of my favourite explosive left-handed batsmen: @IamAbhiSharma4 and our very own Telugu star @TilakV9.#INDvsPAK #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/yQ5yLLN7ny — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) February 23, 2025

MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI IN THE STANDS FOR INDIA VS PAKISTAN. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/qKFa3RbgjG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 23, 2025

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu, now a commentator, made a remark that upset many. He joked, “Celebrities come to matches like this just to be seen on TV.” While it seemed like a light-hearted comment, fans didn’t take it well.

Fans Defend Their Stars

Fans quickly defended Chiranjeevi and Sukumar, saying they don’t need extra publicity. Chiranjeevi is a Padma Vibhushan awardee, and Sukumar is a top director known nationwide. Netizens criticized Rayudu, calling his comment disrespectful and unnecessary.

India’s win was the highlight of the day, but Rayudu’s comment became a hot topic online. While some say it was just a joke, many believe it disrespected celebrities who genuinely support the game.