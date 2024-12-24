Ambedkar row: Bandh observed in Kalaburagi condemning Amit Shah’s statement

Kalaburagi: Protesters in Kalaburagi took to streets on Tuesday following a bandh call given by Dalit organisations to condemn the recent statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on B R Ambedkar in the Parliament.

Adequate security arrangements have been put in place by the police to avoid any untoward incidents.

According to police, the city is completely shut with no traffic movement as buses, auto rickshaws and taxis are not operating and shops are also shut following the bandh call given by various Dalit organisations.

“A bandh is being observed in Kalaburagi after a call for the same was given by various Dalit organisations condemning the statement of union home minister on Ambedkar. We have deployed police forces in large numbers. Adequate security measures are in place to avoid any untoward incident,” a senior police officer said.

“Situation remains peaceful and everything is under control,” he said.

Protesters took to the streets and are burning tyres at the city bus stand, SVP Circle, Jagat Circle, Kharge Circle, Ram Mandir Circle, Humanabad Ring Road Raising slogans against the BJP and Amit Shah, the protesters demanded action against Amit Shah and want him to step down from his post of home minister.

A massive protest march has also been organised from Nagareshwar School in the Ganj area to the deputy commissioner’s office.

“Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven),” Shah had said in Rajya Sabha, taking a swipe at the opposition.