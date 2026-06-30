Amberpet residents raise concerns over not getting SIR forms

Hyderabad: As the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls is underway in Telangana, residents of Amberpet in Hyderabad have alleged that they are yet to receive the enumeration forms.

Residents of Patel Nagar, Amberpet have alleged that the Booth Level Officer is not distributing the enumeration forms despite family members being present valid Voter ID cards of their relatives. one of the residents said, “The concerned BLO hasn’t issued the enumeration forms and when I went to her with my son’s documents she threatened me with three months in jail for showing my son’s documents.”

The residents alleged that they have been forced to contact the BLOs to get the process done. People living in rented hoses said that the BLOs aren’t issuing forms based on the details provided on the voter ID.

Residents of Patel Nagar in Hyderabad's Amberpet have raised concerns over the distribution of voter enumeration forms, alleging that the Booth Level Officer (BLO) assigned to Booth No. 138 is refusing to issue forms even when family members present valid voter ID cards of… pic.twitter.com/FpGfNK1g3Q — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 30, 2026

Some residents said that their children are out of station for jobs and the BLOs are refusing to issue the enumeration forms despite producing the valid documents. “I have checked on other booths that people are being given enumeration forms for their family members. However, the BLO at booth number 138 refuses to do so.”

The residents appealed to the election commission and concerned authorities to change the BLO.

Speaking to Siasat.com Amberpet BLO Ramya Teja said, ” I have distributed 400 enumeration forms since June 25 and there are five Booth Level Agents under me who are also distributing forms. People are asking me to handover 5-6 enumeration forms. I can’t do that.”

1.73 crore enumeration forms distributed in four days

Telangana’s election machinery has completed nearly 1.73 crore enumeration forms in just four days under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Monday, June 29, calling the pace of work “outstanding” even as he pressed district officials to sustain the momentum to achieve full coverage.

The CEO reviewed progress in a video conference with District Election Officers (DEO), Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) and other field functionaries and warned that any violations by Booth Level Officers (BLO) of their prescribed duties would invite stringent action under the law.