SIR: Telangana logs 1.73 crore enumeration forms in four days

Hyderabad: Telangana’s election machinery has completed nearly 1.73 crore enumeration forms in just four days under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Monday, June 29, calling the pace of work “outstanding” even as he pressed district officials to sustain the momentum to achieve full coverage.

The CEO reviewed progress in a video conference with District Election Officers (DEO), Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) and other field functionaries and warned that any violations by Booth Level Officers (BLO) of their prescribed duties would invite stringent action under the law.

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More training ordered

DEOs have been told to personally motivate BLOs and ensure hundred per cent completion of forms within the stipulated timeline. A fresh round of training for BLOs is also being ordered, with a specific focus on helping voters fill the enumeration forms correctly and on digitising the completed forms efficiently.

AEROs and EROs were directed to step up field visits and intensify voter awareness campaigns, including wider promotion of the Voter Helpline 1950 and designated help desk numbers. Officials were also asked to ensure regular updates on social media and maintain records of field visits.

Political parties and Booth Level Agents (BLA) were urged to participate actively in the SIR process and discharge their responsibilities in full.