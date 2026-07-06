Ambulance carrying patient delayed by wheelie riders in Bengaluru

Bengaluru : A late-night stunt by a group of motorcycle riders on a busy Bengaluru road has sparked widespread outrage after an ambulance carrying a patient was allegedly forced to slow down because of bikers performing dangerous wheelies. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday between Goraguntepalya and Yeshwanthpur, has reignited concerns over reckless riding and the safety of emergency services.

According to eyewitness accounts and the viral video circulating on social media, the ambulance was transporting a patient requiring urgent medical care. Despite repeatedly sounding its siren, the emergency vehicle was unable to move freely as five to six bikers continued performing wheelies and zigzagging across the road instead of giving way.

The footage shows the riders occupying multiple lanes while the ambulance follows closely behind, waiting for a clear path. The video also indicates that several pillion riders were not wearing helmets, raising further concerns over blatant violations of traffic rules. The patient inside the ambulance can reportedly be seen lying on the stretcher as the vehicle struggles to proceed.

The video has drawn sharp criticism from netizens, many of whom described the riders‘ behaviour as irresponsible and inhuman. Several social media users demanded strict punishment, saying obstructing an ambulance could put lives at risk and should be treated as a serious offence.

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The incident has once again highlighted the growing menace of illegal wheelie stunts on Bengaluru’s roads, particularly during late-night hours. Citizens have urged Bengaluru Traffic Police to identify the bikers through CCTV footage and the viral video, seize their vehicles, suspend their driving licences and initiate criminal proceedings against those responsible.

Road safety experts point out that every second is crucial during a medical emergency and even a brief delay can have life-threatening consequences for patients. They stressed that motorists are legally required to immediately make way for ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

The latest incident has renewed calls for intensified enforcement against reckless riding and illegal stunts, with citizens urging authorities to ensure that public roads remain safe and emergency services are never obstructed.