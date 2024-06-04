AMD introduces ‘Zen 5’ Ryzen chips to power next-gen AI PCs

New Delhi: Chip-maker AMD on Monday announced next-generation ‘Zen 5’ processors for AI-powered experiences on upcoming desktops and laptops from various manufacturers.

AMD Chair and CEO, Dr Lisa Su, introduced new AMD Ryzen AI 300 series chips with the world’s most powerful neural processing unit (NPU) for next-gen AI PCs.

At ‘Computex 2024,’ the company also introduced AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors for desktops to empower gamers and content creators.

Built on the latest ‘Zen 5’ architecture, AMD Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors deliver 16 per cent better IPC (instructions per cycle) performance compared to the prior generation, with Ryzen 9 9950X delivering the fastest consumer desktop performance in the world, the company said in a statement.

“We are so excited to introduce the Ryzen 9000 series, the world’s most powerful desktop processors for gamers and creators, and the 3rd generation AMD Ryzen AI processors, which provide leadership AI and compute performance for ultrathin and premium Copilot+ PCs,” said Jack Huynh, SVP and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group at AMD.

The AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors push the limits on what’s possible featuring the fastest APU performance, the world’s most powerful NPU with 50 TOPs, and the world’s first block floating point NPU doubling the performance of 16-bit applications without sacrificing accuracy, Huynh informed.

The Ryzen AI 300 Series features up to 12 high-performance ‘Zen 5’ cores and 24 threads, providing lightning-fast performance in top ultra-thin laptops.

With a dedicated AI engine built on new AMD XDNA 2 architecture, the Ryzen AI series enhances productivity and creativity by efficiently handling local AI workloads, generating content, and automating workflows.

“We are excited to partner with AMD to deliver these new Ryzen AI powered Copilot+ PCs. We are very committed to our collaboration with AMD and we’ll continue to push AI progress forward together across the cloud and edge,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft.

Enrique Lores, President and CEO at HP, said that later this year, “through our partnership with AMD, we will introduce our next OmniBook AI PC”.