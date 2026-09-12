Ameesha Patel’s parents’ home in Mumbai’s Churchgate robbed

Mumbai: Actress Ameesha Patel’s parents’ Churchgate home in Mumbai was allegedly burgled, with gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh stolen from the premises, as per Mumbai Police.

The Marine Drive police have arrested a 40-year-old domestic help, identified as Seema Ghate, a resident of Palghar, in connection with the theft. The accused woman was produced before a court, which remanded her to police custody till September 15.

She had allegedly been working as a domestic help at Ameesha Patel’s mother Asha Patel’s, residence for around one-and-a-half years. According to the police, Ghate was employed as a domestic helper at the actress’s parents’ home. Following a complaint filed by Patel’s mother, the police launched an investigation and detained Ghate.

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According to the police, the bangle was allegedly stolen from the house in January 2026.

Asha Patel reportedly suspected Ghate and had been asking her for the past five to six months to confess to the theft and return the jewellery.

However, Ghate allegedly did not return the bangle, following which Asha Patel approached the Marine Drive police and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, the Marine Drive police registered a case under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the case was initially registered against an unidentified woman. A crime detection team, working under the guidance of the senior police inspector, conducted an investigation and traced Ghate to Virar.

The accused was subsequently detained and produced before the court, which remanded her to police custody till September 15.

The police are investigating the recovery of the stolen jewellery and are also checking whether Ghate has any previous criminal record. The bangle is yet to be recovered.

Talking about Ameesha, she made her acting debut in 2000 with the romantic thriller film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, a major commercial success. She was then seen in blockbusters such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2.

Ameesha made her career comeback by reprising her role in the sequel Gadar 2 in 2023, which emerged as her highest grossing release. She was last seen in Tauba Tera Jalwa is a 2024 directed by Akashaditya Lama.