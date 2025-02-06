Amer Ali Khan advises students to avoid social media and focus on exams 

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Amer Ali Khan has urged students to stay away from social media and focus on preparing for their SSC and Intermediate exams. He highlighted that these exams are crucial milestones in a student’s life, and distractions like mobile phones, TV, sports, and social media should be avoided.

He pointed out that students who focus on studies without distractions have consistently achieved excellent results in the past. He advised them to manage their time well, wake up early to study instead of staying up late, and make the most of government-organized special classes for exam preparation.

Amer Ali Khan also encouraged students to analyze their pre-final exam results and work harder in subjects where they scored lower. He advised teachers to help students improve their performance and increase the overall pass percentage in the state.

He also urged parents to support and encourage their children instead of pressuring them for better results. He reminded students that hard work always pays off and stressed the importance of regular prayers for success.