Amer Ali Khan bats for minority representation in Congress restructure plan

Hyderabad: With an aim to strengthen the Congress party at the grassroots and deepen engagement with minority communities, Congress MLC Amer Ali Khan met AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.

The meeting was part of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) broader organisational restructuring plan, focused on revitalising the party from village to district level.

During the discussion, Amer Ali Khan highlighted the importance of involving dedicated grassroots workers, especially from minority communities, to ensure inclusive participation. He said a party structure that reflects Telangana’s social and regional diversity is vital for long-term growth and success.

Highlighting the state government’s commitment to minority welfare, he pointed out that Rs 3,591 crore has been allocated in the current budget, including Rs 840 crore for self-employment schemes. Calling it a “game-changer,” he urged party workers to actively promote these opportunities so they reach deserving youth and families.

Earlier in the day, Meenakshi Natarajan chaired a meeting with state-level observers to outline a three-phase reorganisation of the party. TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud led the meeting and announced a series of district-level meetings from April 25 to 30, followed by block and mandal-level sessions. Key leaders including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former candidates, and senior party functionaries will take part.

Amer Ali Khan appreciated the TPCC’s structured approach and expressed confidence that a strong grassroots network will not only boost electoral performance but also improve the party’s ability to serve the people.