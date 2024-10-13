Amer Ali Khan felicitates DSC-selected candidates in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar: Amer Ali Khan, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and News Editor of The Siasat Daily, visited Karimnagar to honor candidates selected through the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination 2024. During the event, Amer Ali Khan recognized the achievements of the successful candidates, congratulating them on securing government jobs through the recruitment process.

In a post on ‘X’, Amer Ali Khan expressed his deep appreciation for Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s role in issuing the DSC-2024 notification, which created numerous job opportunities. “I sincerely thank CM Revanth Reddy for this initiative, which has paved the way for thousands of young people to begin their careers in government service,” Khan posted.

Felicitated DSC selected candidates in Karimnagar today. I thank @TelanganaCMO A Revanth Reddy @revanth_anumula for issuing DSC notification paving way for employment for thousands of youngsters. pic.twitter.com/ikALpXeywR — Amer Ali Khan (@AmerAliKhan_INC) October 12, 2024

Just days earlier, CM Revanth Reddy distributed 10,006 appointment letters to newly recruited teachers at a grand ceremony held at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad. The DSC-2024 teacher recruitment drive is part of the Telangana government’s broader strategy to address unemployment and fill vacancies in the education sector.

As part of his ongoing commitment to both the community and the government, Amer Ali Khan has been visiting various districts of Telangana every week. During these visits, he gathers first-hand information on the challenges faced by the people and explores potential solutions. He ensures these concerns are represented to the government, aiming to address the issues at the grassroots level and foster development across the state.