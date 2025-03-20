Amer Ali Khan lauds Rs 3591 cr minority welfare budget

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Amer Ali Khan has welcomed the Telangana government’s decision to allocate Rs.3,591 crore for the Minority Welfare Department in the 2025-26 budget, calling it a major step towards the socio-economic empowerment of minorities.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he praised the Rs.840 crore earmarked for minority self-employment schemes, describing it as a historic move that would help unemployed youth achieve financial independence.

Amer Ali Khan also lauded the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme, which provides financial assistance of up to Rs.4 lakh for unemployed individuals from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities. He said the scheme would encourage entrepreneurship and job creation.

Highlighting the government’s focus on education, he commended the integration of Minority Residential Schools into the Young India Residential Schools initiative, which aims to provide high-quality education and better career opportunities for minority students.

He also acknowledged the government’s continued support for Hajj pilgrimage expenses, noting that a record 11,446 pilgrims from Telangana performed Hajj in 2024. He urged authorities to improve subsidy and assistance programs to benefit economically weaker pilgrims.

While appreciating the budget’s focus on minorities, Amer Ali Khan stressed the importance of timely implementation to prevent delays in scholarships and self-employment grants. He expressed confidence that the Congress government, under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, would ensure effective execution and set an example for other states.