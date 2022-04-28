Amer Ali Khan meets Telangana minister Indira Kiran Reddy

Hyderabad: The News editor of Siasat daily Amer Ali Khan met the state minister Indira Kiran Reddy in his office on Wednesday. The state MLA Madhulji Vitthal Reddy was also present in the meeting.

National and state issues especially those related to the Muslim community were discussed in the meeting. Amer Ali Khan made an effective representation of issues faced by the Muslim community in Telangana.

The minister assured Amer Ali Khan to address these issues and promised to make special representation in this regard with the government.