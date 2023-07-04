Amid divorce rumours, Pawan Kalyan makes Instagram debut

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, a Tollywood actor and politician, has made his long-awaited Instagram debut, delighting his admirers. He gained over 993k followers within joining the social networking platform. Despite the fact that his profile is still empty, supporters are eagerly awaiting his first post, which is expected to reveal insights into his political views or anything movie-related.

Pawan Kalyan’s Instagram debut

His Instagram account has almost 993k followers, proving his huge popularity. He keeps his Twitter account mostly dedicated to politics and his Jana Sena Party, and fans are now curious to know what he would he post on his photo-sharing app.

Profile Information

Pawan Kalyan’s Instagram profile photo is identical to that on his Twitter page; it is a picture of the actor from a political rally with the flag of the Jana Sena Party in the background. “Rise up, face up, choose…Jai Hind!” says his bio, which was written in Telugu and translated into English.

Apart from his Instagram debut, Pawan Kalyan is presently making headlines due to allegations of his divorce from his third wife, Anna Lezhnova, who is supposedly living in Russia with their children. While official confirmation is awaited, the actor’s followers continue to show their support.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film “Bro” alongside his nephew Sai Dharam Tej, directed by Samuthirakani, is set to be released on July 28th, 2023. He is also going to appear in filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi’s action-adventure drama “Hari Hara Veera Mallu” and has announced “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” helmed by Harish Shankar. In addition, he disclosed his partnership with “Sahoo” director Sujeeth for the film “OG.”