Amid Holi-Jumma row, cleric calls for peace and harmony

Lucknow: With Holi and the second Friday of Ramzan coinciding this year, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, a senior Sunni cleric, has issued an advisory urging communal harmony and peaceful celebrations.

The overlap of the festival and the Jumma prayers on March 14 has led to political tensions, prompting discussions on adjusting prayer and celebration timings to ensure order. In several areas, local communities have taken initiatives to modify the schedule.

Some mosques have decided to extend their prayer timings, while in certain places, Holi processions have been rescheduled or shortened. Addressing the situation in a video message, Maulana Khalid Rasheed said, “The Islam Centre of India has issued an advisory to extend the timing of mosques, and our Hindu brothers have also adjusted Holi processions at many places.”

He further urged people to remain vigilant against misinformation. “We hope that both communities will celebrate this day according to their religion and faith. There should be no confusion or rumours, and everyone should ignore any misinformation. This day should be observed in a peaceful atmosphere, setting an example of religious harmony for the world,” he added. The advisory comes amid heightened security in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, where mosques are being covered with tarpaulin sheets as a precautionary measure.

This step follows last year’s violent protests triggered by a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid, which some believe stands on the site of a demolished Vishnu temple.

The incident led to clashes and fatalities, prompting local authorities to ensure no disruption during the upcoming festivals. Meanwhile, Holi celebrations in Sambhal began with the Rangbhari Ekadashi festivities, a five-day event leading up to the main celebrations on Friday.

Authorities closely monitor the developments, emphasising the need for cooperation to maintain peace and order.