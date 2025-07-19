Amid language debate, govt sends ‘Hyderabad Welcomes Everyone’ message

Hyderabad: In a powerful message of inclusivity, the Telangana government unveiled a multilingual poster on Friday with the slogan “Hyderabad Welcomes Everyone,” written in over two dozen languages including Urdu, Telugu, Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, French, Spanish, Japanese, and Hebrew.

Released under the Telangana Rising 2047 campaign, the poster features a map of Hyderabad filled with the word “Welcome” in various scripts. It celebrates the city’s rich diversity and sends a clear signal that Hyderabad belongs to everyone, regardless of language, faith, region, or background.

“No matter which language you speak, what clothes you wear, who you live with, what you believe in, or the choices you make, Hyderabad welcomes you with open arms,” the message reads.

Hyderabad Welcomes Everyone 🌼



A person speaking any language, belonging to any caste, religion can come to Hyderabad, It will welcome you with open arms.



Inclusiveness will create a good society.



Though no official statement accompanied the poster, it prominently displays the image of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with an open invitation: “Come to Hyderabad to work, to connect, to study, to invest, to explore, to settle, to thrive, and to belong.”

The timing of this campaign is seen as significant. It comes amid growing debates in parts of India over language use in public signage, education, and official communication.

While the government has not directly addressed any ongoing controversies, the message is being viewed as a thoughtful response to rising tensions over linguistic and cultural identity. Hyderabad, known for its inclusive spirit and multicultural roots, continues to serve as a symbol of harmony among Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Kannada, and other communities.

The initiative has been widely appreciated online, with citizens and public figures applauding it as a much-needed and timely gesture.