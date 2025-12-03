Amid operational chaos, IndiGo apologises for mass flight cancellations

As airports across India, including Hyderabad, witnessed utter chaos after scores of IndiGo flights were cancelled on Wednesday, the airline has apologised to its customers for the inconvenience.

In a clarification statement, IndiGo stated “multitude of unforeseen operational challenges,” compounded to its working

“Technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) impacted in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated,” read the clarification.

IndiGo stated that it has initiated calibrated adjustments to its schedules, which will remain in place for the next 48 hours. “These measures will allow us to normalise our operations and progressively recover our punctuality across the network. Furthermore, the affected customers are being offered alternate travel arrangements to reach their destinations or refunds, as applicable,” the statement read.

Over 70 of its flights were cancelled or delayed at various airports, as the carrier struggled to get the crew to operate its flights, sources said.

A source told news agency PTI that IndiGo was facing acute crew shortage since the implementation of the second phase of the FDTL norms, leading to cancellations and huge delays in its operations across the airports. “The situation turned bad on Tuesday for the airline and the shortage turned worse on Wednesday with scores of flights cancelled and delayed from across airports in the country,” said the source.