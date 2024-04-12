Amid opposition outcry, PM Modi says action against corruption will not stop

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his government is committed to fighting corruption even as the opposition is crying foul over actions taken by the central agencies.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan, PM Modi said that “any level of corruption impacts the people of India and action against those who steal money meant for people’s welfare will not end”.

The Prime Minister’s statement comes amid the opposition’s chorus against the action of the Central agencies in several cases of corruption.

The opposition’s INDIA bloc recently held a rally in the national capital to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged liquor excise scam case. The opposition has also been raising the flag in the former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s arrest case. In West Bengal, the agencies have come under direct attack from the ruling Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

PM Modi said in the interview, “Those who see benefits in a corrupt system are the ones who are crying foul and presenting the wrong picture in front of the people.”

In the interview, he highlighted his government’s record on development and social welfare. He also referred to the achievements such as the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K and the Ram Temple inauguration.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will win a historic third term in the Lok Sabha elections.

“What you have witnessed in the last 10 years is just the trailer. A lot more work has to be done,” said the Prime Minister.

Hailing the government’s achievements on the economic and foreign policy fronts, the PM said. “People of this country are taking note of the fact that India is the fifth largest and the fastest growing economy in the world. The third largest startup ecosystem of the world is in India.”

He said the whole world was discussing the country’s space missions, the Make in India campaign, and the unprecedented speed of infrastructure development.

In the interview, the PM drew a contrast between the BJP model and the Congress model, and said that “the former strengthened the country, the latter was focussed on the family”.

He said it was the first time that the people had an opportunity to compare the BJP model and the Congress model.

“The Congress ruled the country with full majority for 5-6 decades. In comparison, the BJP has served with absolute majority for only one decade. When they had full majority governments, all they did was strengthen their family. Today, when we have a majority government, our priority is to strengthen the country — villages, the poor, our farmers, and the middle-class society.”

The Prime Minister said the world was witnessing the difference between the two models.