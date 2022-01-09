Amid surge in COVID cases, PM Modi to chair review meeting today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus fuels a surge in the infection. The government sources said the meeting is scheduled in the afternoon around 4:30 PM.

According to the data updated at 8 am on Sunday, a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days.

On May 29 last year, India had logged 1,65,553 infections in a day. The Prime Minister’s meeting comes amid a worrisome increase in daily new cases; approximately 1.6 lakh were recorded in the last 24 hours, a significant increase from 27,553 seven days earlier.

Prime Minister most recently convened a COVID-19 meeting on December 24, during which he emphasised the need for remaining ‘satark’ (alert) and ‘saavdhaan’ (vigilant) as India works to contain the third wave of infections.

PM Modi most recently convened a COVID-19 meeting on December 24, during which he emphasised the need for remaining ‘satark’ (alert) and ‘saavdhaan’ (vigilant) as India works to contain the third wave of infections.

“In light of the new variant, we should be ‘satark’ and ‘saavdhan’. The fight against the pandemic is far from ended, and continuing adherence to COVID safe behaviour is essential even today “The Prime Minister briefed officials on this.

Rising COVID-19 cases also come as five states – including Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous – prepare to hold Assembly elections within a month from now.

(With inputs from PTI)