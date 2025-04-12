Amid violence in WB, BJP leader Sudhanshu slams Mamata on Waqf Act stand

Indore: Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for stating her government would not implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act and asserted she has no respect for the Constitution drafted by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Amid violent protests in West Bengal, Banerjee had said the Waqf (Amendment) Act would not be implemented in the state.

“We have made our position clear on this matter — we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about,” Banerjee had said in connection with the violence.

“If Banerjee is refusing to implement the Waqf Act in West Bengal, then it is clear that she has no respect for the Constitution made by Ambedkar.” Trivedi told reporters in Indore.

Also Read Jharkhand Jaguar constable killed, another injured in IED blast in Singhbhum

She is running her government with the help of “extremist and criminal elements” and had become their hostage, he alleged.

That is why she is helpless and is making such anti-constitutional statements, the BJP spokesperson said.

“The Waqf (Amendment) Act has been enacted by following all procedures and fulfilling all constitutional beliefs. In the constitutional system of India, the assembly of any state of the country cannot refuse to implement a law passed by the Central government,” he asserted.

The Constitution is in danger due to the opposition parties involved in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, he added.

Three persons, including a father-son duo, have been killed in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district following clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

On Friday, 18 policemen were injured during clashes in various parts of Murshidabad district. So far, 118 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence.