Amit Shah attacks Congress on Parliament chaos, invokes Nehru

Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the Congress was “really behaving over something else” when the house was adjourned since the Opposition insisted on discussing the India-China border incident of December 9 that came to light this week.

“When I glanced at the question list, I noticed that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s FCRA licence cancellation was at number 5. A congressman had posed the question. The answer was prepared. But they interfered with the house,” Shah said.

With reference to Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, Amit Shah attacked the Congress by saying that the Nehru administration had given away permanent UNSC membership (United Nations Security Council). “Who served the Chinese diplomats supper at the time that soldiers were murdered in Galwan? China asserted its ownership of Arunachal while the Congress was in office in 2006,” he said.

Amit Shah said that the Congress interrputed the question hour despite informing them of the Defence minister’s statement.

Regarding the altercation at the Arunachal Pradesh border, Shah continued, “I want to say clearly: No one can seize one inch of our land while the (Narendra) Modi government is in charge.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday in Lok Sabha said that no loss of life or any serious injury to Indian soldiers due to the clash at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh with Chinese troops.

“On Dec 9, in Yangtse area of the Tawang sector, PLA troops encroached upon & attempted to change the status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory&forced them to go back to their post,” he said.

“In this face-off, few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I’d like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own locations,” he further said.

“I am confident this House will respect capability, valour and commitment of our armed forces,” he remarked.

Speaker Om Birla had adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12 pm on Tuesday amid ruckus by Opposition during Question Hour over the clash between troops of India and China along the Line of Actual Control at the Tawang border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, Members of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha gave notices under Rule 267 and Rule 176 of the Rules of Procedure for the suspension of business to conduct discussion on the December 9 clashes between the forces of India and China at the Tawang border.

The MPs including Ranjeet Ranjan, Randeep Singh Surjewala, L. Hanumanthaiah, Jebi Mather, Jajani Patil, Nasir Hussain, Manish Tewari, Manoj Kumar Jha and Priyanka Chaturvedi are among those who have sought discussion on the issue soon after both the houses assemble for the day.

The MPs have demanded to suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have discussion on the issue which need for immediate measures to combat such aggressions and protect India’s interests along the international border.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

“On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

“Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity,” it said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a high level meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and service chiefs.