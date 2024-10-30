Amit Shah behind assassination plot of Khalistanis, claims Canada

The Justin Trudeau government has alleged Union home minister Amit Shah’s involvement in the assassination plots to target Sikh separatists on Canadian soil. According to a report by The Washington Post, Canadian officials disclosed that Shah is allegedly behind the violence and intimidation of Sikh separatists.

Confirming this, Canadian deputy foreign affairs minister David Morrison, on Tuesday, October 28, informed a parliamentary panel that a journalist, whose name was not mentioned, had confirmed Shah’s involvement. The minister did not provide further details.

Canada’s national security and intelligence advisor Nathalie Drouin told the parliamentary panel the information, which is non-classified, was released to The Washington Post before Thanksgiving on October 14.

She revealed the release to the American press was part of a “communications strategy” to ensure that major American outlets received Canada’s perspective on the escalating diplomatic row with India.

“We provided non-classified information on our actions and the evidence linking the Indian government to illegal activities targeting Canadians, including life-threatening threats,” Drouin said. She added that similar briefings were shared with Canadian opposition leaders.

Canadian oppn cries unfair move

Conservative public safety opposition leader Raquel Dancho condemned the move as “unfair to the Canadian public,” adding that details were given to the American media before Canadians were informed. “Canadians wouldn’t know unless they were able to read The Washington Post. I find it unfair that details were released to them but not provided to Canadians,” Dancho said.

New Delhi responds

Meanwhile, New Delhi has rubbished the Canadian government’s allegations against the Union home minister as “flimsy and weak”.

A government source, on condition of anonymity, said the allegations would not cause any disruption to either Shah or the Union government, the Deccan Herald reported.

(With inputs from agencies)