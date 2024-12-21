Amit Shah bitten by ‘rabid dog,’ says Priyank Kharge on Ambedkar row

Kalaburagi: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday lashed out at Union home minister Amit Shah over his remarks on B R Ambedkar and alleged that he was “bitten by a rabid dog”.

Addressing reporters, the state minister for information technology and biotechnology said, “I don’t know whether I will get a place in Heaven if I chant the name of God in seven births but by chanting the name of Ambedkar in this birth we will get political, social, economic equality and a life of self-esteem.”

Taking a dig at Amit Shah, Kharge said his problem is that Ambedkar and equality are not in his thoughts. These things are missing in his philosophy and ideology.

“The more Ambedkar and Basava philosophy grow, the RSS ideology will diminish,” Kharge said.

“He (Amit Shah) is bitten by a rabid dog,” Kharge added, while slamming the Union home minister.

On December 19, Amit Shah, during the Winter Session in Rajya Sabha said that Congress leaders might get a place in Heaven had they chanted God’s name instead “following the fashion of repeating Ambedkar’s name”.

“Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven),” Shah had said.

His statement created a political storm with many Opposition leaders saying the senior BJP leader had insulted Ambedkar, who drafted the Constitution of India.

Congress distorted my statement: Amit Shah

However, Shah had accused the Congress of twisting facts and distorting his comments on Ambedkar asserting its malicious campaign after the discussion on Constitution “established” the Opposition party as being “anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation”. The Union minister also accused the Congress of adopting the tactic of “misrepresenting and distorting” statements.