Amit Shah doctored video case: Delhi Police team visits Telangana Congress office

New Delhi: In its ongoing probe into Home Minister Amit Shah’s doctored video case, a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Thursday visited ‘Gandhi Bhawan’, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Hyderabad, sources said.

The sources also said the team met local police in Telangana and sought details about a few leaders, who were served notices.

Recently, after the end of the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah went viral on social media, where his statement indicating a commitment to abolish reservation quotas for Muslims in the state was changed to make it seem that he was advocating the scrapping of all reservations.

On Sunday, Delhi Police registered an FIR after two complaints were received by it, one from the BJP and another from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The case has been registered under Sections 153, 153A, 465, 469, and 171G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66C of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Meanwhile, the investigators are yet to receive any response from social media giants X and Meta in connection with a doctored video, a source in the Delhi Police’s Special Cell told IANS.

Three persons have been arrested for circulating the fake video so far, two in Gujarat and one in Assam.

“We are trying to trace the origin of the doctored video. A reply from the social media giants is of utmost importance in the case. X, meanwhile, has deleted all the morphed videos from its platform,” said a senior Delhi Police officer privy to the probe.