Amit Shah in Gujarat on Tuesday to attend key events

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit his home state of Gujarat on Tuesday, marking his birthday with a series of events, including attending a workshop on legislative drafting.

One of the key events during Amit Shah’s visit will be a full-day workshop on legislative drafting, organised by the Gujarat Assembly in collaboration with the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) and Gujarat National Law University (GNLU). This workshop aims to equip Class-I officers from various state departments with the essential skills needed for legislative drafting, covering crucial aspects such as the language of drafting, constitutional provisions, structure and formats of bills, and statutory interpretation through case studies.

Officials outlined the workshop’s goal: to train the new generation of state bureaucrats in the complexities of legislative processes, enabling them to draft rules, notifications, and bills more effectively. Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary will oversee the session, emphasizing the importance of enhancing state officials’ drafting skills. He stated, “This workshop will serve as a key platform to improve the overall legislative process, benefiting the state in the long run.”

The Union Home Minister’s participation in the workshop is expected to be the event’s highlight. Scheduled to address the gathering at 2 p.m., Shah will offer his insights and guidance, drawing from his vast experience in governance. His address will focus on the importance of clear, precise legislative drafting for effective governance. Alongside Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as well as members of the state cabinet, MLAs, and MPs, will also be in attendance.

The workshop is structured around four key themes: the Language of Drafting: Best practices in writing laws and notifications; Constitutional Provisions: Understanding the constitutional framework guiding legislative drafting; Structures and Formats of Bills and Rules: Focusing on the correct structure and formats for drafting bills and Statutory Interpretation: A study of the general rules for interpreting statutes, supported by case studies.

Later in the day, Amit Shah will head to Anand to participate in two important events: the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Diamond Jubilee celebration and the birth anniversary program of Amul’s founder, Tribhuvandas Patel. The NDDB celebration marks 60 years of the organisation’s contribution to India’s dairy industry, significantly contributing to the state’s economic growth.

As the guest of honour, Amit Shah will speak at the NDDB event, reflecting on the institution’s role in transforming India into one of the largest milk producers in the world. The event will be a tribute to Tribhuvandas Patel, whose vision laid the foundation for Amul, India’s most successful dairy cooperative.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, and Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma will accompany Amit Shah at the NDDB celebration. Several state ministers, leaders, and other dignitaries will also attend.