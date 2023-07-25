Amit Shah is ‘lauh purush’ of modern India: MP minister

Bhopal: At the time when Opposition alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) has launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Manipur situation, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday lauded him as ‘lauh pursh’ (iron man) of modern India.

He was addressing a press conference at his official residence on the Home Minister’s visit to the poll-bound state.

The minister informed that Shah would arrive in the land of Raja Bhoj (Bhopal) on Wednesday to a warm welcome by the party leaders. The Home Minister, he said, has been taking forward the concept of ‘rastravad’ (nationalism) making BJP the biggest political party in the world.

As per the information, Shah would arrive at the state BJP headquarters on Wednesday evening and hold a core committee meeting.

Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnav will be accompanying the home minister.

After a night halt on July 26, Shah will interact with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan the next morning.

The BJP’s central leadership has recently appointed three Union Ministers – Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw as in-charge and co-in-charge for the election for the state.

While the state–based senior party leader and the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have been appointed as the convener of the state elections.

The trio have held a series of meetings to review the poll preparations of different sections of the party’s state unit.

Notably, the word ‘lauh purush’ or “iron man” is used for the first Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a key role in making India united with the merger of the states after Independence.