Amit Shah likely to visit Hyderabad this month

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to make a visit to Hyderabad this month. As the state gears up for assembly polls later this year, his visit holds significant implications for various political parties.

According to media reports, Amit Shah is scheduled to participate in a public meeting in the Khammam Parliamentary constituency on June 15. Additionally, BJP President JP Nadda is also anticipated to visit Telangana.

Reports also claim that Shah is also likely to visit Hyderabad this month.

With assembly elections on the horizon, major political players are gearing up for a fierce battle to secure power in Telangana. The ruling party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), is seeking a hat-trick victory, while the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to form a government in the state.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress (INC), confident due to its recent success in the Karnataka Assembly polls, is also aiming to replicate its triumph in Telangana.

The assembly elections in Telangana are slated to be held at the end of this year, featuring 119 constituency seats. In the previous assembly elections held nine months ahead of schedule, the BRS (then known as TRS) secured an impressive victory by winning 88 out of 119 seats, a substantial increase from its previous seat share.

On the other hand, the INC experienced a slight decline in seat share, moving from 21 seats to 19. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) managed to win seven seats.

However, the BJP faced a significant setback, winning only one seat, as compared to its earlier five-seat share.