Amit Shah reviews status of implementation of new criminal laws in J-K

The new laws came into effect from July 1 last year.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 18th February 2025 12:59 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the status of the implementation of the new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir in the presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Abdullah attended the meeting though law and order is directly handled by the Central government since the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in 2019.

Besides Omar Abdullah and Manoj Sinha, top officials of the Central government and Jammu and Kashmir government attended the meeting at North Block, officials said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

The home minister has already reviewed the status of the implementation of the new criminal laws in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

