Amit Shah targets Gehlot at Rajasthan poll rally

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Kuchaman, he also attacked Gehlot over the issue of corruption and termed his government as the most corrupt.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th November 2023 2:49 pm IST
Amit shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying he has crossed “all limits of appeasement” and asked the people of the state to uproot the Congress government.

Attacking the Congress, Shah said the party stalled the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya for 70 years and PM Narendra Modi performed its bhumipujan.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

