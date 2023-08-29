Amit Shah terms reduction in LGP price as ‘Raksha Bandhan Gift’

Published: 29th August 2023 8:21 pm IST
Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Telangana on August 27, address rally in Khammam
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After Minister Anurag Thakur in a Cabinet briefing announced the price cut of LPG cylinder Ujjwala Scheme by Rs 200 per cylinder, the Home Minister welcomed the decision and termed the decision as Raksha Bandhan Gift.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a subsidy of Rs 200 on domestic cylinders for the mothers and sisters of the country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Onam.

“With this decision, the total subsidy of gas cylinders available under Ujjwala Yojana will now be Rs 400. This will provide relief to the public from the rising inflation due to the changing global scenario.

MS Education Academy

“Along with this, the cabinet has also approved 75 lakh new Ujjwala connections, which will give freedom to poor and needy mothers from the curse of smoke. Heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for these public welfare decisions,” Amit Shah wrote on X.

Thakur had said that all domestic consumers of LPG cylinders should get Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder. Further, users under the PM Ujjwala Scheme will get this subsidy on top of the existing subsidy. He said that the Cabinet approved 7.5 million new gas connections under the scheme.

