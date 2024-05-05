Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Hyderabad, 3 other places in Telangana

According to a release from BJP Telangana unit, Shah would be addressing three separate rallies at Sirpur Kagaznagar, Nizamabad and Hyderabad.

The road show will be held from Nehru statue in Lal Darwaza to Sudha talkies from 8 pm to 9 pm on Wednesday.
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday in support of the BJP candidates for the upcoming elections.

According to a release from the BJP Telangana unit, Shah would be addressing three separate rallies at Sirpur Kagaznagar, Nizamabad and Hyderabad.

A release from AP BJP wing said the senior BJP leader would attend a public rally at Dharmavaram in Andhra Pradesh this morning, where he would share the dias with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will take part in a rally at Jammalamadugu and Adoni in Andhra Pradesh, the AP BJP sources said.

