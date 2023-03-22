Amit Shah to attend host of events in poll-bound Karnataka on March 24

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 22nd March 2023 9:41 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photo: ANI.

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in poll-bound Karnataka on Friday to attend a host of events.

According to his official tour programme, Shah will be reaching Bengaluru on Thursday at about 11 pm and will stay at a five-star hotel.

On Friday, Shah is set to attend the Regional Conference with Southern States and Union Territories on Smuggling of Narcotics and National Security from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Shah, who also holds the cooperation portfolio, will then visit Kommaghatta village on the outskirts of Bengaluru where he will lay the foundation stone of the Sahakara Samruddhi Soudha’.

He will also inaugurate various other programmes related to the ministry of cooperation.

According to BJP sources, he will visit the state once again on March 26.

In between Shah’s back-to-back visit on March 24 and 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend events in Bengaluru and Davangere on March 25.

Shah was in Bidar on March 3 to launch the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre’.

The BJP is trying hard to woo the electorate of Karnataka to return their government to power again in the assembly election, which is due in May this year.

