Amit Shah to inaugurate Turmeric Board Headquarters in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Union Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the National Turmeric Board Headquarters in Nizamabad, later this month.

The announcement was made following a meeting between minister Amit Shah, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri, and National Turmeric Board chairperson Palle Ganga Reddy in New Delhi on Monday, June 9.

The inauguration ceremony, set to take place in the last week of June, will also witness the unveiling of the Board’s official logo. According to Dharmapuri, this symbolises a new era of empowerment, innovation, and global market access for India’s turmeric-growing community.

The National Turmeric Board is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing global market access for Indian turmeric, promoting research and innovation, and strengthening the supply chain. The move is also seen as a strategic political boost ahead of upcoming electoral battles in Telangana.

The exact date and time of the event are expected to be announced shortly.