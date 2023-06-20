Amit Shah to launch BJP’s ‘mega yatras’ in Madhya Pradesh from June 22

Bhopal: Ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh has planned to launch five mega yatras in different parts on different intervals ahead of the assembly polls in the state. The yatras will be kick-stated in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 22.

According the Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders, the first part of yatra, to be flagged off by Amit Shah, will start on June 22 in Maoist-affected Balaghat district, similar yatras will be started from four other places the same day.

The other four yatras will be launched from Kamal Nath’s pocket-borough Chhindwara, another will be started by BJP’s powerful tribal politician and current MP forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah from Jabera in Damoh district.

On June 22 only, another Yatra will be launched jointly by first-time Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki and former member of the same upper house Sampatiya Uike (both tribal leaders) from Kalinjar Fort in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, which is the birthplace of the brave-heart Queen Durgavati.

While, the fifth yatra will be launched from Dhauhani assembly constituency of Sidhi district of MP’s Vindhya region. First-time BJP Lok Sabha member from Shahdol seat, Himadri Singh, (a young tribal politician, whose parents were Congress MPs) will start the yatra from Dhauhani.

“Titled the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra, the five Yatras will be dedicated to the 16th century legendary Gondwana kingdom queen Rani Durgavati and will start from five parts of the state (mostly tribal dominated parts), two days before the 459th anniversary of her martyrdom against Mughal emperor Akbar’s forces,” a senior BJP leader said.

The five yatras, which will particularly travel through remotest villages of tribal-dominated parts of the state, will culminate in Shahdol district of east MP on June 27 at the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Balidan Diwas event, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.