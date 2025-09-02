Amit Shah to take part in Ganesh Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad on Sept 6

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 2nd September 2025 3:35 pm IST
Amit Shah to take part in Ganesh festivities in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Hyderabad on September 6 to participate as the chief guest for the Ganesh Visarajan procession.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav committee has invited Shah to participate in the Shobha Yatra Ganesh visarajan procession on Saturday.

The Union Home Minister will also hold a meeting with the top party leaders to discuss the BJP’s political affairs in Telangana.

According to the general secretary of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav committee, Dr Ravinutala Shashidhar, 1.4 lakh Ganesh idols of five feet and above have been installed and over one lakh saffron flags placed across Hyderabad. Several seers have been touring Ganesh pandals in different bastis in the city.

Around 25,000 police personnel have been deployed in various parts of the city to ensure a smooth Ganesh immersion.

