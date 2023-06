Amit Shah’s Telangana visit postponed due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana on Thursday has been postponed, BJP leaders said.

State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar said due to severe cyclonic conditions on the west coast, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat, as well inland in Rajasthan, Shah’s visit has been postponed.

Amit Shah was scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad on Wednesday and address a public meet in Khammam district.

He was also scheduled to meet leaders of BJP’s state unit in Hyderabad to discuss the party’s preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The new date for the public meeting will be announced later.

Bandi Sanjay tweeted that as the NDRF teams are already deployed, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is personally monitoring the rescue operations, he was confident that the emerging situation would be effectively tackled to ensure the safety of each and every citizen.

Owing to severe cyclonic conditions in the West Coast, especially in the three states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the proposed Public Meeting of Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji in Khammam on 15th June stands postponed.



As the NDRF teams are already… — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) June 14, 2023

