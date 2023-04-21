Big B requests Twitter to return his blue tick; says, ‘Haath toh jor liye rahe hum’

Mumbai: Among many who lost their verification tick on Twitter, one was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who on Friday took to the micro-blogging website and said that he has already folded his hands for getting the “neel kamal.”

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he wrote in Awadhi: “Ae twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe hain? Ab toh paisa bhi bhar diye hai hum… toh ou jo neel kamal hot hai na… Hamaar naam ke aage ou toh waapas laga de bhaiya. (Hello Twitter brother, are you listening. I have paid the money. Can you now put the blue lotus back next to my name.)”

T 4623 – ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम … तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं – Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

“Taaki log jaan jaayein ki hum hi hai Amitabh Bachchan. Haath toh jor liye rahe hum abka gorwa jode padi ka. (So that people know that I am Amitabh Bachchan. I have already folded my hands in front of you. Now do I fold my feet as well?)”

T 4622 – अरे, Twitter मालिक भैया , ये Twitter पे एक Edit button भी लगा दो please !!!

बार बार जब ग़लती हो जाती है, और शुभचिंतक, बताते हैं हमें, तो पूरा Tweet, delete करना पड़ता है, और ग़लत Tweet को ठीक कर के, फिर से छापना पड़ता है ।

हाथ जोड़ रहे हैं 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 19, 2023

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, others who have lost their verification tick include Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Rahul Gandhi to name a few.